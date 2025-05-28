Guillermo del Toro curates Canadian horror movie series for TIFF

Director Guillermo del Toro speaks during a press conference for the movie 'The Shape of Water' at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, September 11, 2017. (Chris Donovan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Director Guillermo del Toro has been tapped to curate a Canadian horror movie series for TIFF this summer.

Titled “From Rabid to Skinamarink: Canadian Movie Madness,” the showcase with TIFF Cinematheque will run from July 9 to 13 at TIFF Lightbox at 350 King St. W.

The Toronto International Film Festival says del Toro’s picks celebrate “influential horror films made north of the 49th parallel, featuring iconic and boundary-pushing films by David Cronenberg, Bruce McDonald, and Vincenzo Natali.”

They include include Rabid (1977), Cube (1997), Ginger Snaps (2000), Pontypool (2008), and Skinamarink (2022).

Del Toro, who was born in Mexico, divides his time between Toronto and Los Angeles, and frequently takes to social media to share his love for the city.

His filmography includes a number of movies filmed in the Toronto and Hamilton area – including the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water – and he runs a studio out of three adjacent apartments in the city’s east-end.

TIFF will also host a free, outdoor screening of The Shape of Water on July 8 at Harbourfront Centre at 235 Queens Quay W., as part of the film festival’s 50th anniversary celebrations this summer.