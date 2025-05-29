Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter are married

Eric Murphy and Jasmine Page Lawrence are shown in California in 2024. (Leon Bennett / Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

No doubt that had there been a wedding reception for these fathers to speak at the speeches would have been pretty funny.

Eddie Murphy has revealed that his son Eric has married Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin.

The “Beverly Hills Cop” star shared the news Thursday in an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“They got married like two weeks ago,” Murphy said. “They went off…everyone was making the big wedding the plans and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet, just the two of them.”

He also joked about the economic relief that the elopement provided Lawrence.

“Yeah, we’re in-laws,” Murphy said. “He don’t have to pay for the big wedding now.”

The couple announced their engagement in November. Murphy said the plan is to instead have a party to celebrate the nuptials.

The elder Murphy and Lawrence are longtime friends who costarred in the 1992 film “Boomerang” and 1999’s “Life.”

Murphy told Hudson he and Lawrence have several ideas for reuniting on the big screen, including a dream of Murphy’s to remake the 1963 comedy “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.”

Article written by Lisa Respers France, CNN