Harvey Weinstein’s defence case begins in sex crimes retrial. Will he be a witness?

Harvey Weinstein appears in a Manhattan criminal court for his retrial, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in New York. (Olga Fedorova/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — After five weeks of testimony from Harvey Weinstein ’s accusers and other prosecution witnesses at his sex crimes retrial, his defence has started presenting its own witnesses. But it’s unclear whether the ex-studio boss himself will be one of them.

He’s due to decide in the coming days whether to testify. If he does, it would be a remarkable twist — and potentially risky legal move — in the yearslong saga of the onetime Hollywood honcho-turned-#MeToo outcast.

Weinstein, 73, is being retried on rape and sexual assault charges because New York’s highest court overturned his 2020 conviction. He denies the allegations, and his attorneys maintain that anything that happened between him and his accusers was consensual.

Weinstein’s lawyers began calling witnesses late Wednesday, starting with a physician-pharmacist discussing a medication that had come up in testimony.

Jurors heard Thursday from Helga Samuelsen, who shared a New York apartment in fall 2005 with Kaja Sokola, one of Weinstein’s accusers. Sokola alleges that Weinstein forced oral sex on her the following year, after a series of unwanted advances that began when she was a 16-year-old fashion model in 2002.

Sokola told jurors weeks ago that she never spent time with Weinstein in the apartment where she and Samuelsen stayed. But Samuelsen testified Thursday that one evening the doorbell rang, Sokola answered it and there was Weinstein.

Samuelsen recalled that he and Sokola went into a bedroom, closed the door and emerged about a half-hour later, when Sokola saw Weinstein out. Samuelsen said she never spoke to Sokola about the visit.

“I think I kind of chose to not, really,” said Samuelsen, who was then a photographer’s assistant.

Having met Weinstein briefly in summer 2005, she later sought his help as she tried to launch a music career. He made some introductions and invited her to write a never-used movie score, Samuelsen said, and she formed a New York-area cabaret act around 2019 with a woman close to him. Samuelsen now works in insurance in her native Denmark.

During the prosecution’s phase of the trial, Weinstein’s lawyers asked plenty of questions aimed at raising doubts about the credibility and accuracy of what jurors were hearing from prosecution witnesses, particularly Weinstein’s three accusers in the case: Sokola, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann.

All three women were trying to build careers in show business and say he preyed on them by dangling work prospects. Mann alleges he raped her in 2013. Haley, like Sokola, accuses Weinstein of forcibly performing oral sex on her in 2006.

Weinstein didn’t testify at his original trial. Many defendants in criminal cases don’t.

The U.S. Constitution guarantees that they don’t have to. Jurors are told that they can’t hold such silence against defendants and that it’s up to prosecutors to prove their case; defendants do not need to prove anything. If defendants do take the stand, they open themselves to pointed questioning from prosecutors.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted, but Sokola, Mann and Haley have given their permission to be identified.

Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press