Mod Club relaunching with help from Live Nation, Daniel Caesar

TORONTO — Daniel Caesar has been enlisted to help bring back the Mod Club.

Live Nation says the singer will help celebrate a rebrand of the popular Toronto music venue, which closed amid pandemic restrictions in 2020 and returned the next year as The Axis Club.

The Mod Club Theatre launched in 2002, co-founded by ‘80s pop star Mark Holmes of the band Platinum Blonde to celebrate ’60s-era UK rock and funk.

It built a devoted following with dance parties and live acts, hosting early performances by artists including Amy Winehouse and The Weeknd, who made his live debut there in 2011.

Caesar took the same stage for his own concert debut in 2016.

Live Nation says Caesar will hit the stage June 14 for a show billed as “an intimate, acoustic performance.”

“I’m really glad to be coming back to The Mod Club to play after all these years,” Caesar said Wednesday in a release.

“That place will always have a special place in my heart.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press