‘22 Minutes,’ Nelly Furtado among early Canadian Screen Award winners

Nelly Furtado performs during the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — CBC sketch comedy “This Hour Has 22 Minutes,” TSN’s soccer coverage and singer Nelly Furtado were among the big winners at the first of several Canadian Screen Awards galas.

A ceremony for news, entertainment and sports categories named the “I’m Like a Bird” singer best host of a live entertainment special for steering the 2024 Juno Awards, which also won best live entertainment special.

The biggest haul went to CBC’s long-running satirical news show, which claimed four wins in sketch comedy categories – for best program, writing, direction and performance.

The title for best national newscast went to CTV News’ “National News with Omar Sachedina,” best news or information series went to CBC’s “The Fifth Estate,” and best talk or entertainment news series went to CTV’s “The Good Stuff with Mary Berg.”

Best news anchor went to Adrienne Arsenault for her work on CBC’s “The National,” best national reporter went to Jeff Semple of “Global National,” and best local reporter went to CBC Indigenous’s Jackie McKay.

Another bash set for Friday evening was set to honour documentary, factual, lifestyle and reality categories.

Two galas on Saturday will cover the bulk of awards in the film and television categories.

Marquee categories for top winners in Canadian film, television and digital media will be announced Sunday and broadcast by CBC.

On Friday, TSN’s coverage of the 2024 Copa America earned three wins — for best sports program, opening and host, for James Duthie.

CBC’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics nabbed one win, for best sports play-by-play for Mark Lee.

Best local news cast and local news anchor went to “Global BC News Hour” and its deskers Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui.