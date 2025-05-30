Taylor Swift announces that she now owns her entire catalogue of music

Taylor Swift is now the proud owner of her entire catalogue of music, roughly six years after she protested the sale of her master recordings by her former record label.

Swift announced the news in a letter posted to her website Friday, writing that “all of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me.”

The Grammy-winner specified that she owns all her music videos, concert films, album art and photography, along with unreleased songs. She purchased her music “outright with no strings attached, no partnership, full autonomy,” from Shamrock Capital, a private equity company that had acquired her master recordings.

“To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it,” Swift wrote, adding that she was able to “buy back” her music from Shamrock following the success of the Eras Tour. Swift went on to credit her supporters for making her record-breaking tour so much of a success, writing, “I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now.”

Swift also thanked Shamrock Capital “for being the first people” to offer her the opportunity to buy back her music, describing her business dealings with the company “honest, fair, and respectful.”

“This was a business deal to them but I really felt like they saw it for what it was to me: My memories and my sweat and my handwriting and my decades of dreams,” she wrote.

The sale of the master recordings of Swift’s first six albums to producer Scooter Braun and Shamrock Capital in 2019 sparked the singer to take back ownership of her music in her own way by pledging to re-record those six albums after negotiations to buy her music back from Braun at the time failed.

CNN has reached out to Brawn and Shamrock Capital for comment.

Taylor’s Version

Swift went on to release what she called “Taylor’s Version” albums for “Red,” “Speak Now,” “Fearless” and “1989.” With each “Taylor’s Version” album, she’s included a number of previously unreleased songs coined “from the vault.”

Until now, many so-called Swifties had expected her to at some point release 2018’s “Reputation” album and her 2006 self-titled debut album “Taylor Swift.” Swift provided an update on the status of those two re-records in her announcement Friday, writing that she hasn’t yet finished re-recording the entire “Reputation” album but that the re-recording of her debut album is complete.

Swift wrote in her letter that maybe one day “those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right,” only if that’s something her supporters “would be excited about.”

“But if it happens,” she added, “it won’t be from a place of sadness or longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now.”

Her four re-recorded albums have been hugely successful, some even more so than when the original albums were first released. Following the 2023 release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” the original album of which she released in 2014, the album became her 13th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 album chart, according to the music charting site.

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN