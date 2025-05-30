Winnipeg gets shoutout in ‘Sex and the City’ revival

Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Mary (Rosie O’Donnell) in a scene from the season 3 premiere of “And Just Like That…” (Crave TV)

And just like that, Winnipeg got a shoutout in the latest episode of the “Sex and the City” sequel series.

Season three of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” premiered on Thursday, with a new character making mention of two Manitoba communities.

In the scene, Miranda, played by Cynthia Nixon, meets Mary, played by Rosie O’Donnell, who says she’s from Winnipeg. However, Mary then corrects herself and says she’s actually from Dunnottar but lied because she wanted to impress Miranda.

This isn’t the first time Winnipeg has been mentioned in a popular television show. In fact, the city’s been referenced in numerous series, including “The Simpsons,” “The Office,” and “The Sopranos.”