Jonathan Anderson named Dior’s first men’s and women’s designer

Jonathan Anderson poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Queer' during the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Paris, France — French fashion house Dior named Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson on Monday as the first-ever creative director for both its women’s and men’s collections.

Anderson was appointed after last week’s departure of Italian Maria Grazia Chiuri, who had presided over its women’s collections for the last nine years.

Anderson had already been named as artistic director of the men’s collection in April, and will now become the first person to run both collections at Dior, which is owned by French luxury giant LVMH.

“Jonathan Anderson is one of the greatest creative talents of his generation,” said Bernard Arnault, LVMH’s billionaire chief executive.

“His incomparable artistic signature will be a crucial asset in writing the next chapter of the history of the House of Dior,” Arnault said.

Anderson, 40, quit Loewe in March after more than a decade in which he turned around the fortunes of the heritage Spanish brand, which is also owned by LVMH.

An influential tastemaker with many A-list fans, Anderson made the previously rather sleepy label, best known for its handbags, hot.

“It is a great honour to join the House of Dior as Creative Director of both women’s and men’s collections,” Anderson said in the company statement.

“I have always been inspired by the rich history of this house, its depth, and empathy. I look forward to working alongside its legendary ateliers to craft the next chapter of this incredible story,” he said.

Anderson will present his first collection, Dior Men Summer 2026, at the Paris Fashion Week on June 27.

‘Creative and modern vision’

There had been much speculation that Anderson, renowned for his creative flights of fancy, might take over both Dior’s men’s and women’s collections, which some observers had seen as needing fresh impetus.

Anderson, the son of former Irish rugby international Willie Anderson, is known as a low-key figure, who often appears dressed casually at the end of his shows.

He trained at the London College of Fashion and began his career in Prada’s marketing department before launching his own brand, JW Anderson, in 2008.

At Loewe, he built a reputation for sharp tailoring and generous use of luxurious materials such as leather and metal. He launched a new modern classic bag -- the Puzzle -- and dressed celebrities from Beyonce to Rihanna.

Dior boomed after Chiuri took over the women’s collection in 2016, with the Italian designer praised for her modernity and feminist activism.

Some observers, however, had suggested the classic French house was growing stale.

Its growth is of crucial financial and dynastic importance to Arnault, who placed his daughter Delphine in charge of Dior in February 2023.

“I am delighted to welcome Jonathan Anderson to lead the women’s and men’s creations of the House,” Delphine Arnault said.

“I have followed his career with great interest since he joined the LVMH group over 10 years ago. I am convinced that he will bring a creative and modern vision to our House,” she said.

By Marine DO-VALE