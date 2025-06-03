Kane Brown, Chilliwack, Foreigner added to Casino Rama concert list

In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, country singer Kane Brown poses in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Casino Rama Resort announced additions to their summer concert lineups Tuesday morning, which notably feature Kane Brown, Chilliwack, and Foreigner.

Kane Brown

Kane Brown, country crossover star, will perform on Saturday, August 23 as part of his ‘High Road’ tour that is based on his most recently released album, ‘The High Road.’

The album includes ‘Miles On it’ featuring Marshmello, the award-winning singer/songwriter’s 12th number one single, and ‘Backseat Driver,’ his current radio single.

With his self-titled, two-time platinum debut album in 2016, Brown became the first artist to ever lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously. He was named to Time’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2021.

Chilliwack

Chilliwack, a longtime Canadian rock band, will perform Saturday, August 30 as part of their ‘Gone, Gone, Gone Farewell to Friends Tour’ with special guest Harlequin.

The band is known for top hits ‘Lonesome Mary,’ ‘Fly at Night,’ and ‘California Girl,’ in the 1970’s and ‘My Girl (gone gone gone)’ and ‘Whatcha Gonna Do’ in the 1980’s.

Chilliwack released 12 albums over a 15-year period, leading to 15 gold and platinum certifications and a rise to international fame.

Bill Henderson, lead singer, just celebrated his 80th birthday last year.

Foreigner

Foreigner, considered one of the most popular all-time classic rock bands, boasts 10 multi-platform albums and 16 Top 30 hits.

Their album sales have exceeded 80 million thanks to top hits such as ‘Cold As Ice,’ ‘Waiting For A Girl Like You,’ and ‘Hot Blooded.’ Their audio and video streams exceed 15 million per week.

Kane Brown, Chilliwack, and Foreigner’s showtimes are scheduled for 8 p.m. and doors are set to open at 7 p.m. on their respective August 23, August 30 and September 18 concert dates.

In the fall, Casino Rama will be hosting Nazareth on their Canadian Farewell Tour (with special guests Helix and Killer Dwarfs) and Nek Filippo Neviani.

Their respective concert dates are Friday, October 10 and Sunday, November 16.

Advanced ticket purchase begins Wednesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. for Casino Rama Resort Social Fans and My Club Rewards members.

All tickets go on sale the morning of Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. for the general public.

The resort reminds guests that they must be 12 years of age or older to enter the Entertainment Centre, and those entering the gaming floor must be 19 or older.