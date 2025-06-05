Canada’s first Hell’s Kitchen opening at River Cree next year

Gordon Ramsay arrives at the 2016 The Film is GREAT Reception at Fig & Olive on Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

Good news if you’re in the mood for an idiot sandwich.

Canada’s first Hell’s Kitchen is coming to the Edmonton area early next year, announced the River Cree Resort and Casino on Thursday.

The restaurant chain is the brainchild of the volatile British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Hell’s Kitchen is the name of one of Ramsay’s television series, which challenges the skills and stamina of young chefs at his restaurant’s Hollywood location.

Gordon Ramsay called someone an “Idiot Sandwich” and it turned into a giant meme http://t.co/ypMktsWCIV pic.twitter.com/JGIpzhhqhB — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 22, 2015

“I think it’s excellent news for Canada, for everybody, for our community to get that kind of name added onto the River Cree,” said Vik Mahajan, CEO of River Cree Resort and Casino.

He said landing a Hell’s Kitchen location at the casino took a lot of work, but he thinks it’s well worth the effort.

“We wanted to go out there and get the best name out there that exists in the restaurant world, and there’s not a better name than chef Ramsay,” he said. “It’s exciting.”

“The region should be proud, Canada should be proud.”

There are seven Hell’s Kitchen locations in the U.S.