Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, releases pregnancy dance video

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared several posts to mark her daughter's fourth birthday. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has shared a video of her dancing while she was heavily pregnant with her daughter Lilibet four years ago.

She uploaded the video to Instagram on Wednesday in one of several posts to mark Lilibet’s fourth birthday.

In the short clip, Meghan can be seen dancing in a hospital room to the song “Baby Mama” alongside her husband, the Duke of Sussex.

“Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do,” wrote Meghan in the caption.

The so-called Baby Mama challenge was a viral TikTok trend in which heavily pregnant women would record themselves dancing to the song, which includes the lyric “been pregnant for way too long.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the duchess also shared rare photos of her daughter.

In one black-and-white picture, Meghan can be seen cuddling Lilibet, whose face is partially visible behind her mother’s hand and arm.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day,” wrote Meghan in the caption.

A second photo in the post shows Meghan cradling Lilibet, whose face is visible in profile, shortly after her birth.

A separate post features two photos of Prince Harry with his daughter, with the caption: “The sweetest bond to watch unfold. Daddy’s little girl and favourite adventurer.”

The princess was born on June 4, 2021, a year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their roles as senior royals and moved to the United States.

Meghan and Harry are known to fiercely guard the privacy of Lilibet and older brother Prince Archie, 6.

The couple did release a Christmas card last year that featured a rare photo of both children, but their backs are to the camera as they run towards their parents. Five other images appeared on the card, all depicting engagements from the year. It marked the first time since 2021 that Harry and Meghan released a Christmas card featuring their children.

In April, Meghan revealed that she had suffered from postpartum preeclampsia, calling the potentially fatal condition “so rare and so scary.”

“The world doesn’t know what’s happening quietly,” Meghan said on the debut episode of her “Confessions of a Female Founder” podcast.

“And in the quiet, you’re still trying to show up for people… mostly for your children, but those things are huge medical scares.”

Most cases of postpartum preeclampsia develop within 48 hours of childbirth, but it can develop four to six weeks postpartum, according to the Mayo Clinic. Postpartum preeclampsia can cause seizures and other serious complications if left untreated.

