‘I love that I’m from Ottawa:’ Alanis Morissette receives honorary doctorate from uOttawa

Alanis Morissette, one of Canada’s most acclaimed singers, received an honorary doctorate from the University of Ottawa Monday evening.

Currently touring in Norway, the Ottawa-raised artist spoke to graduates at uOttawa’s faculty of arts spring convocation ceremony in a pre-recorded speech, touching on her life growing up in the nation’s capital, while giving graduates advice on spirituality, wellness, relationships and life.

“Being from Ottawa, a lot of people around the planet ask me ‘What are Ottawans like?’ I throw out words like fortitude emotional intelligence, dialogicality,” Morissette said.

“Very confident, capable, conscientious, hilarious people. I love that I’m from Ottawa.”

Morissette told graduates to focus on finding their “innate curiosities” and support what differentiates them from others.

“This generation of graduating students, I feel safe and excited and very relaxed that your generation is going to be in positions of leadership in our future,” she said.

“Let the inquiry continue and the unique showings up that every single one of you will contribute to on the planet.”

Alanis Morissette Alanis Morissette speaking to graduates in a pre-recorded speech after receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Ottawa on June 6, 2025. (uOttawa/YouTube)

Other recipients of honorary degrees this year included Ontario Chief Justice Michael H. Tulloch and former Olympic athlete Abby Hoffman.

The university says the honorary doctorates are awarded to individuals whose exceptional careers have “had a significant impact on their field of expertise and on society.”

Morissette has won seven Grammy awards and 15 Juno awards over the span of her career. She was inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame in 2005 and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

Her third studio album, Jagged Little Pill, will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Friday, selling more than 33 million copies worldwide.

Some of her biggest hits include “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic” and “Hand in My Pocket.”

Outside of entertainment, she is an activist and advocate for women’s empowerment, spirituality and well-being.

Morissette is currently touring through Europe and has announced plans for a limited residency in Las Vegas this fall.

She last played in Ottawa when she headlined Bluesfest in 2022.