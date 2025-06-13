Randy Bachman, Burton Cummings to perform as Guess Who for 1st time in over 20 years

Randy Bachman, left, and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who perform during the halftime show at the 88th Grey Cup game in Calgary on November 26, 2000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Harris

Founding members Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman are set to perform as the Guess Who for the first time in over 20 years.

The pair is setting sail next year as part of the Rock Legends Cruise XIII, along with other musical guests including Gene Simmons, Eric Burdon and The Animals, and Kevin Cronin.

According to an Instagram post from the band, this cruise is the first time in 23 years Cummings and Bachman will reunite as The Guess Who. Since the band’s split, the musicians have performed solo, as Bachman Cummings and as Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

This news comes several months after Cummings and Bachman settled a lawsuit with original members Jim Kale and Garry Peterson over the Guess Who name.

In 2023, Bachman and Cummings sued their former bandmates, alleging they assembled a “cover band” to perform and release albums under the Guess Who name, while misleading fans into thinking Bachman and Cummings were involved.

As part of the agreement, Bachman and Cummings have acquired the trademark for the band’s name.

The Rock Legends Cruise XIII will travel from Fort Lauderdale to Jamaica from Feb. 23 to 27, 2026.

• With files from The Canadian Press.