Shawn Levy, Our Lady Peace among new inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame

Producer Shawn Levy is photographed on the red carpet of the TIFF Tribute Awards gala fundraiser, during the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO — Filmmaker Shawn Levy said his recognition on Canada's Walk of Fame is a tribute to how his Canadian roots are an ongoing part of his career.

The Montreal-born director and producer, who is an executive producer of the Netflix series "Stranger Things" and who's directing the recently announced film "Star Wars: Starfighter," said he spent his formative years filming projects such as the "Night at the Museum" series in his home country.

Levy was one of nine inductees recognized at Saturday's Walk of Fame gala in Toronto and will join the more than 230 Canadians to earn a star on the streets of Toronto's entertainment district.

"My Canadian identity and my Canadian history is a huge part of why I think I am who I am and achieved what I've achieved," Levy said on the red carpet. "For one thing, it's shaped me. I think there's a humility and a civility to being Canadian that I hope I'm holding on to."

Eight other influential names were inducted into the Walk of Fame at the gala, including the Toronto International Film Festival, star golfer Mike Weir and rock band Our Lady Peace.

Our Lady Peace is also celebrating 30 years of making music. They have five No. 1 singles and have accumulated more than 360 million streams to date.

Lead singer Raine Maida said there's a unique energy playing in front of Canadian crowds. He said the band played a concert in Edmonton on the same evening as Canada's Four Nations Face-Off win.

"Connor McDavid scored right after our first song and the whole arena erupted in 'O Canada,'" Raine said. "That really set the tone for the rest of the tour. It was the first time in a while where it felt like there was no politics. Canada was united again, and hopefully that just carries on."

TIFF is also receiving a star while celebrating 50 years of shaping Canada's film industry.

CEO Cameron Bailey said viewers can look forward to Canadian films such as Ryan Reynolds' "John Candy" documentary, among many other Canadian projects yet to be announced ahead of September's festival.

"We've long been supporters of the Canadian storytellers that are our homegrown storytellers," Bailey said.

The induction gala also celebrated the accomplishments of guitarist Liona Boyd, actress Tonya Williams, cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Tirone David, War Child Canada founder Dr. Samantha Nutt and hotelier Isadore Sharp.

Williams, who starred on the daytime TV drama "The Young and the Restless" as Dr. Olivia Winters for 19 years, is also the founder and executive director of Reelworld Screen Institute, which aims to address the lack of opportunities, access and inclusion in Canada for diverse filmmakers.

She said she hopes her star inspires the next generation of young racialized creators.

"When I see young people really take the business seriously and work hard to achieve their goals, that makes me excited," she said.

For Walk of Fame CEO Jeffrey Latimer, what separates this year's induction class from the rest is the diversity of Canadians being celebrated.

"We have such unique voices from such unique people," Latimer said. "The connective tissue is that they're all the best at what they do in their professions."

A televised version of Saturday's Walk of Fame induction ceremony will air on July 1 at 7 p.m. on CBC and CBC Gem.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2025.

Natasha Baldin, The Canadian Press