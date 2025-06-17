Anne Burrell, popular Food Network chef, dead at 55

Chef Anne Burrell attends City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Anne Burrell, a chef and television personality whose joyful demeanor made her a beloved fixture on the Food Network, has died, according to the network. She was 55.

Burrell died Tuesday morning at her home in New York, the network said.

Burrell’s family said in a statement provided by the Food Network that her “light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world.”

“Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal,” their statement added.

A Food Network spokesperson added: “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

No cause of death was provided.

Burrell was a legendary chef but was best known as one of the Food Network’s most popular stars, having appeared in several of the network’s series including “Worst Cooks in America,” “Iron Chef America,” “Chef Wanted with Anne Burell” and “The Best Thing I Ever Ate,” among many others.

Inspired by Julia Child and her own mother’s cooking talents, the New York native became enmeshed in the culinary scene when she enrolled in the Culinary Institute of America after graduating college with an English and Communications degree from Canisius College in Buffalo, according to a biography.

She went on to attend the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners following her grauation in 1996, where she served an apprenticeship at La Bottega del ‘30, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Umbria, Italy.

Upon her return to New York, Burrell rose the ranks in prestigious kitchens around the city before appearing in her first TV gig as a Sous Chef on Food Network’s “Iron Chef America.”

Whether she was appearing on screen as a host, judge or competitor, Burrell’s passion shined through, especially when a situation called on her to rely on her experience as a culinary instructor.

“I truly in my heart feel that your food knows how you’re feeling when you cook it and it reacts accordingly. I like to put happy and joy into my food, and it’s not so serious,” she told Tasting Table in April. “I teach the worst cooks in the world. I mean, you got to know how to do that.”

After all, she added, “It’s just dinner.”

Burrell posted to her social media as recently as four days ago, boasting about meeting internet personality Elizabeth Sweetheart, also known as the Green Lady of Carroll Gardens, while walking around Brooklyn. As she often did, Burrell ended the post with a hashtag that said “I love what I do.”

Alli Rosenbloom and Sandra Gonzalez, CNN