Russell Crowe reunites with Alan Doyle at ‘Tell Tale Harbour’ showing in Charlottetown

Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe attended a showing of ‘Tell Tale Harbour’ showing in Charlottetown.

Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe was recently spotted at a smaller stage than usual – the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown.

While there, Crowe reunited with Newfoundland artist Alan Doyle, who currently stars in the “Tell Tale Harbour” musical at the Sobey Family Theatre.

The two are longtime friends and musical collaborators and both appeared in the 2010 film “Robin Hood.”

In a post on Instagram Doyle wrote: “Allan A’Dayle and Robin Hood together again. Thanks @russellcrowe for making the trip to @telltaleharbour . Super grateful to you and all the gang. What a time we are having @confedcentre this summer. Join us!”

On his own social media, Crowe posted photos of Charlotteown and said Prince Edward Island is now the seventh Canadian province he has visited.

— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 17, 2025

“3 more and a territory or two to go. One day. First visited Canada in 1992. It’s an amazing country. You should come and have look for yourself,” he said.

Visited my 7th province today.

3 more and a territory or two to go.

One day.



First visited Canada in 1992.

It’s an amazing country.

— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 17, 2025

“Tell Tale Harbour” returned to The Charlottetown Festival on Saturday after it first premiered in 2022. It will end its run on P.E.I. on Aug. 29 before moving to Toronto in September.

