Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial takes a day off due a juror’s illness

Sean "Diddy" Combs is seen May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — A juror’s vertigo on Wednesday ended another day of the sex trafficking trial for music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs before it began.

Prosecutors had expected to rest their case by Friday after presenting evidence for the last six weeks, but the delay means they are unlikely to finish until Monday.

Judge Arun Subramanian announced in the morning that a juror reported symptoms of vertigo on his way to the courthouse.

The judge said it was possibly a “momentary issue” and cancellation of the trial for a day may enable the juror to return Friday after the trial pauses for the Juneteenth holiday on Thursday.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said the defense presentation could last up to five days, although it could be finished in less than two days.

Prosecutors say Combs used his fame and power in the music industry, along with violence and money, to coerce girlfriends for nearly two decades to submit to sexual performances involving male sex workers, sometimes on a weekly basis.

The sex marathons, called “freak-offs” and “hotel nights,” sometimes lasted several days as Combs watched, directed and sometimes filmed his girlfriends having sex with other men, according to testimony.

Two former girlfriends testified that they relied on drugs supplied by Combs to stay awake — and numb — throughout the events. They both said they endured the sexual marathons because they were in love with Combs and it enabled them to spend more time with him.

Defense lawyers say prosecutors are trying to criminalize sexual activity between consenting adults. They say their client was involved in domestic abuse, but had not committed the federal crimes of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Combs has remained jailed without bail since his September arrest.

Michael R. Sisak And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press