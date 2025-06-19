Beloved Bravolebrity: Mauricio Umansky to visit Halifax for The Agency launch party

One of Bravo’s most beloved “house husbands” is headed for Halifax.

Mauricio Umansky first rose to fame through appearances on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which premiered in 2010.

As CEO of The Agency – a global, boutique real estate brokerage that has 130 offices in 13 countries – Umansky’s brand has also been featured on Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” and Netflix’s “Buying Beverly Hills.”

In February 2024, The Agency added a Halifax location to its firm and, this Sunday, it will hold its official launch party and ribbon-cutting.

“We wanted to do it last year, but it was so hectic opening up everything and figuring out all the logistics. We obviously want Mauricio to attend as well, so just getting everyone’s schedules aligned,” said Megan Landry, managing director at The Agency Halifax.

“We have Burnside Pizzeria and Propeller Beer sponsoring us, so we’re going to be serving donairs and beer and anyone that wants to come and meet him can meet him.”

Maurico Umansky Maurico Umansky, CEO of The Agency, is pictured. (Courtesy: The Agency Halifax)

This will be Umansky’s first time in Halifax and his first time trying its official food.

“He’s not tried donairs before so that’s why we’re serving donairs at lunch,” said Landry.

“It’s not every day that an owner, CEO of a huge multi-million dollar company will show his face and show up. I have so much respect for him that he is showing up and he supports us and he wants to see Halifax and meet the agents and really get to know where the office is and the location.”

The Agency Halifax The founding members of The Agency Halifax are pictured. From left to right, James Goode, Allie White, Brooke Godsoe, Cait Banks, Brehannah Hopgood, and Megan Landry) (Courtesy: The Agency Halifax)

The Agency decided to open a location in Halifax after local agents reached out to the company, suggesting an East Coast office.

“They were excited and I think it’s just a new opportunity for clients in Nova Scotia just to have a different experience when it comes to selling and buying. It’s definitely exciting just for Nova Scotia in general to have such a well-known brokerage come to a smaller province,” said Landry.

Umansky is known for representing multi-million dollar properties such as the Walt Disney Estate and the Playboy Mansion. While Halifax may not have the same market as Beverly Hills or Los Angeles, Landry says it’s all about growth.

“The Agency is definitely more on the luxury side of things, but Nova Scotia only has so many high-end homes. Whether we’re selling a $4-million home or a $400,000 home, we’re still giving that white-glove service to every possible client,” she said.

“The Agency’s No. 1 slogan is ‘collaboration is key,’ and so when you’re working with us in Halifax, you’re not only working with just the Halifax agents, it is also agents from all over the globe.”

The Agency Halifax A team photo of the agents at The Agency Halifax. (Courtesy: The Agency Halifax)

In addition to the Nova Scotia office, The Agency also has brokerages in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec.

“In Halifax right now we have 12 agents. We still want to keep a small boutique feel, it’s more quality over quantity. However, we’ll keep expanding. We have an open-door policy and we’d love to invite more agents over,” said Landry.

The Agency Halifax will also host an invite-only cocktail event Sunday at its newest listing – three luxury penthouses at The Roy.

“Unlike any other condominium in Halifax – or Nova Scotia – The Roy sets a new standard for luxury living in Atlantic Canada. The penthouses crown this 22-storey landmark with expansive layouts, floor-to-ceiling glass offering panoramic harbour and city views, designer kitchens, spa-inspired bathrooms, and private terraces,” said Landry.

“Residents enjoy 24-hour concierge service and exclusive access to The Roy Club – an entire floor dedicated to resort-style amenities including an indoor pool, gym, spa, theatre, and private lounge spaces, all located steps from downtown and the waterfront.”

The public event will be held at The Agency’s Halifax office in the Hydrostone from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page