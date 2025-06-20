‘I’m still kicking’: Anne Murray turns 80, gives fans the gift of a new album

Anne Murray's album cover for "Here You Are" is pictured. (Source: Universal Music Group)

Anne Murray is marking a milestone… and giving fans a gift in return.

The Canadian music icon turns 80 Friday and, to celebrate, she’s announced a brand-new album of previously unreleased songs.

“Here You Are,” Murray’s 33rd studio album, will be released on Sept. 5 and features 11 hidden gems recorded between 1978 and 1995.

“I’m still kickin’. I’m in pretty good shape, and I feel pretty good… I guess this is what 80 feels like for some people,” said Murray when asked how it feels to turn 80 by CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly.

Anne Murray Singer-songwriter Anne Murray is pictured. (Source: Universal Music Group)

The album’s first single, “Rest Easy (In My Love),” is available now – a track originally recorded in 1989.

The collection came together after longtime fan Lynn Holt uncovered several unreleased songs from Murray’s vault.

Charlie Rhindress – an author, volunteer at the Anne Murray Centre, and friend of Murray’s – shared much of the back story in a social media post.

“I have been working with Anne on this release for the past year and as a lifelong Anne Murray fan, it has been one of the most exciting projects of my career,” said Rhindress.

Highlights on the album include “Bring All Your Heartaches to Me,” featuring vocals by Murray’s daughter, Dawn Langstroth, and guitar work from her nephew Dale Murray. Anne shared a photo from Dale’s studio last October with the caption “back in the saddle,” which sparked a lot of speculation and excitement.

Other standouts include “Straight From the Heart,” a cover of the Bryan Adams classic, and “Heaven in My Heart,” a song originally recorded by her brother Bruce Murray.

Murray’s career spans more than five decades, with over 55 million albums sold, four Grammy Awards, and a record-breaking 26 JUNO Awards – the most in Canadian history. She was also recently honoured with the JUNO Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Here You Are” will be available to stream and download, as well as on CD and vinyl, with limited edition versions available through Universal Music.

