Jay-Z surprises audience by joining wife Beyoncé on her Paris tour stop

Jay-Z and Beyoncé at the Grammys on February 2. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Beyoncé closed out the international portion of her Cowboy Carter tour with an extra special guest.

Jay-Z joined his wife onstage in Paris on Sunday night to perform “Crazy In Love” and “Drunk In Love” with her as well as his single “N***as in Paris.”

The rapper and music mogul thrilled the Stade de France crowd with his appearance as other tour stops had not included the superstar couple performing together.

The Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour has been a family affair. The couple’s daughters, Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, 8, have also joined their mom onstage in each show.

The Carters also have a son named Sir, who is Rumi’s twin brother.

Beyoncé added some other familiar hits to her setlist in Paris, including the single “Partition.”

Last week, Miley Cyrus joined Beyoncé in concert to perform their Grammy-winning duet “II Most Wanted” off “Cowboy Carter.”

Beyoncé’s tour kicked off April 28 at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California and is scheduled to conclude July 26 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

By Lisa Respers France.