Jennifer Aniston to star in TV project based on child actor Jennette McCurdy’s memoir

Jennifer Aniston is expanding her relationship with Apple TV+ beyond “The Morning Show.” The streamer announced Tuesday that Aniston will next star in a new series based on “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy’s “unflinching No. 1 New York Times bestseller memoir of the same name.” (WireImage/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Jennifer Aniston is expanding her relationship with Apple TV+ beyond “The Morning Show.”

The streamer announced Tuesday that Aniston will next star in a new series based on “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy’s “unflinching No. 1 New York Times bestseller memoir of the same name.”

“‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ is a heartbreaking and hilarious recounting of Jennette McCurdy’s struggles as a former child actor while dealing with her overbearing, domineering mother,” a press release from Apple TV+ states. “The dramedy will center on the the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kid’s show, and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as ‘a starlet’s mother,’ set to be played by Aniston.”

McCurdy found fame starring as Sam Puckett in the Nickelodeon sitcom “iCarly.” Her memoir was published on August 9, 2022 by Simon & Shuster and spent more than 80 weeks on the New York Times best seller list.

She is set to write, produce, and showrun the new series with Ari Katcher and Aniston will serve as an executive producer.

Aniston stars as Alex Levy on “The Morning Show” and is also one of that show’s producers. The series, whose fourth season launches on September 17, is based on a nonfiction book “Top of the Morning” by CNN chief media analyst, Brian Stelter.