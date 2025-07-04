‘Uniquely Canadian’: Stampede begins with parade led by country star Shania Twain

Shania Twain performs during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Jon Bon Jovi on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

CALGARY — The Old West will be on full display as thousands clad in tassels, boots and buckles march through city streets today to kick off the Calgary Stampede.

Country superstar Shania Twain will saddle up and lead the parade on horseback before performing Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Stampede runs until July 13.

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer, who was raised in Timmins, Ont., last took the stage at the Stampede in 2014.

Twain, 59, is country music’s top-selling female artist, according to Billboard. She is currently a judge on Citytv’s “Canada’s Got Talent.”

Her long string of hits includes “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “Any Man of Mine” and “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?”

“I can’t think of a better parade marshal,” said Joel Cowley, the Stampede’s chief executive.

“We expect to see 300,000-plus lining the streets once again. What a great way to kick off the Calgary Stampede.”

People have traditionally arrived hours before the parade begins to get good seats.

Stampede Park has been busy for the past week as crews assemble midway rides and concession stands.

Gregg Korek with North American Midway Entertainment will be making his 49th appearance at the Stampede. He likens it to getting ready for the prom. “We’re just putting on the corsage right now,” he said.

Growing up in Calgary, Korek joined the midway group as a teen.

“I always say I like all of our fairs exactly the same, but I like this one a little bit better because I’m a Calgarian.”

Cowley said Stampede attracted almost 1.5 million visitors last year. Of that number, he said about 73 per cent were from the Calgary area. Another nine per cent were from Alberta and 10 per cent were other Canadians.

The rest came from the United States or other countries.

With Canadians unhappy about tariffs from the U.S., Cowley said domestic visitors could be higher this year.

“It is an international event, and I would think this year we would see a lot of Canadians looking for a Canadian vacation to come here to the Calgary Stampede,” he said.

The first Stampede was in 1912, and Cowley said the event stays true to its agricultural roots.

“It’s really something that needs to be experienced. At the heart of what we do is agriculture and Western heritage,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2025.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press