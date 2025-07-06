Ozzy Osbourne reunites with original Black Sabbath band members during farewell performance

Ozzy Osbourne is pictured at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremon in Cleveland. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

Ozzy Osbourne is saying goodbye to the stage after performing what has been billed as his final show with the original members of Black Sabbath.

Osbourne, along with original Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, drummer Bill Ward and guitarist Tony Iommi, appeared on stage together for the first time in two decades in Birmingham, England on Saturday during a concert event called Back to the Beginning, which was said to be Osbourne’s “farewell performance,” according to Black Sabbath’s official website.

Osbourne – who performed while sitting in a black, throne-like chair with a bat on top – revealed in 2020 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

“Your support over the years has made it all possible for us to live the lifestyle we live,” Osbourne told the audience before playing their final song “Paranoid,” according to footage of the performance. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you. We love you.”

Osbourne and the band also performed “Iron Man”, “N.I.B.” and “War Pigs” during their set. During his earlier set, Osbourne performed “Crazy Train,” “Mr. Crowley,” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” among others, according to footage posted to social media.

Actor Jason Momoa hosted the mega-concert. All proceeds from the live event and the livestream benefited several foundations including Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice, according to Billboard.

The concert also featured performances by several other rock and metal legends, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer and Alice in Chains, among others.

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corrigan, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker also made special appearances on stage throughout the hours-long concert event. Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler also appeared on stage to sing “Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin with Morello.

Black Sabbath was first formed in 1968 in Birmingham with Osbourne, Butler, Ward and Iommi. The band, widely considered pioneers in the metal genre, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 and have won two Grammys.

It has been somewhat of a long goodbye for the band, whose The End Tour was billed as the farewell tour. It culminated in a 2017 concert film. The band has since gone back and forth about reunion possibilities. The Back to the Beginning show was announced in February.

After opening up about his Parkinson’s, Osbourne told ABC’s Robin Roberts: “I feel better now that I’ve owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson’s.”

“And I just hope (my fans) hang on and they’re there for me because I need them,” he added.