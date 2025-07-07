Manitoba woman living her dream as Moulin Rouge dancer

Alexa Case is pictured in her costume for the French cancan at the Moulin Rouge in this undated photo. (Philippe Wojazer)

A Manitoba dancer has travelled across the world to live out her dreams at a world-famous venue.

Alexa Case, 21, grew up in Brandon, Man., but now finds herself dancing two shows a night at the Moulin Rouge in Paris.

“I always dreamed of, when I was younger, being on a big stage or a world stage… I always dreamed about performing in front of thousands of people at night,” she said.

“Getting to do that every night is really surreal.”

Case, who began dancing at the age of three, auditioned to be a dancer at the Moulin Rouge in September of last year in France. Within a week, she found out she got the job, which she said was an unforgettable experience.

“It was one of the best moments of my life,” she said.

“I just knew right then that my life was going to change pretty drastically, and I was just so excited to start this new journey.”

Case moved out to Paris in April and made her debut on the Moulin Rouge stage shortly after.

She said every day on the job is a dream come true, noting that moving from Canada to France has been a big change.

“We’re honestly kind of in our own bubble working at the Moulin here because we are here every single day, six days a week,” she said.

For any other young dancers in Manitoba who are hoping to make it as professionals, Case said it’s important not to let where you come from put a limitation on your dreams.

“Just because you don’t have the opportunity right in your hometown doesn’t mean you can’t go after and chase other opportunities,” she said. “There’s always a way you can go about something.”