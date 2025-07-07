Shania Twain donating $25,000 to Second Harvest in Ottawa

Shania Twain performs at the Scotiabank Saddledome during the Calgary Stampede on Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Calgary, Alberta.

Canadian superstar Shania Twain is making a major donation to help feed families in need in Ottawa ahead of her Bluesfest show this month.

Second Harvest says Twain is donating $25,000 through the Shania Twain Foundation, which will help the organization “rescue and redistribute 75,000 meals” to people in the nation’s capital.

“The $25,000 donation, which will be officially presented to Second Harvest at Shania Twain’s concert at Ottawa Bluesfest 2025 on July 13th, demonstrates the commitment the Canadian singer makes to support the cities in which she performs,” Second Harvest said in a news release.

Second Harvest is a “food rescue” organization. According to its website, it acquires unsold surplus food from food businesses and redistributes that food to local non-profits across Canada.

“With nearly one in four households in Ottawa struggling to afford food, the need has never been greater,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest in the release. “The impact of the Shania Twain Foundation’s gift will go far beyond one organization. It will enable us to rescue more food and reach more communities through our non-profit partners in Ottawa.”

The Ottawa donation is part of a broader commitment Twain made to donate to Second Harvest in five Canadian cities on her summer tour.

“Strong communities are built when we take care of each other,” said Twain. “By partnering with Second Harvest, we’re making sure good food reaches the people who need it most, right here in Ottawa. No one in Canada should go hungry when there’s more than enough food to go around.”

According to Second Harvest, Lionhearts Inc. is one of the partners in Ottawa that will benefit from the donation.

“We’re thankful for The Shania Twain Foundation’s support of Second Harvest, lifting even more people ‘Up!’ in the communities served by Second Harvest and partner charities like ours,” said Lionhearts Operations Manager Tristan Kuracina.

Ottawa Bluesfest begins Thursday. Shania Twain is the headliner on Sunday, July 13.