Ed Sheeran showcases debut collection of Jackson Pollock-esque art

Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'F1 The Movie' on Monday, June 23, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

London, United Kingdom -- British pop star Ed Sheeran has swapped a microphone for paint brushes, with the fruits of his endeavours to go on display later this week, the London gallery exhibiting his works confirmed Wednesday.

The abstract pieces -- colourful Jackson Pollock-esque paintings and prints -- will be available to buy, with part of the proceeds going to the Ed Sheeran Foundation, which supports musical education in schools.

They are also set to be exhibited at Heni art gallery in central London from Friday until August 1, with the collection called “Cosmic Carpark Paintings”, the gallery said.

Sheeran, 34, behind smash hits like “Shape of You” and “Perfect”, took to social media earlier this week to share the news, explaining he worked on the paintings last year in between shows.

He also shared a video of his painting process at work, showing him splashing large canvases with brightly coloured paint.

“I love painting, more for fun and to give to friends, but this time I was encouraged to do a show of them by @damienhirst and @heni,” he posted on Instagram.

“I paint when I’m not working on a record, just to do something creative with my brain. And it’s mostly just splashing colours on canvases, think Jackson Pollock but with colourful house paint.”

Sheeran added that did not make him “an artist” but noted that he loves “making art” and that “it makes me feel great, and I love the end result”.

Heni, which said Sheeran’s “painting journey” began in 2019 following his record-breaking Divide tour, noted he used one of his earlier creations as the official artwork for his single “Afterglow” in 2020.

The colourful pieces in his debut collection were “inspired by celestial patterns” and painted in a disused London carpark last year, it added.

Singer, songwriter, and performer Sheeran is one of the most listened to artists in the world.

He also makes the list of the 40 richest people under 40 in the U.K., with a fortune estimated at £370 million (US$504 million), according to the Sunday Times’ latest annual wealth rankings of Britons.

AFP