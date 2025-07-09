Just for Laughs founder says his life has been ruined by sex assault allegations

Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon leaves during a break in his civil trial at the courthouse in Montreal, on Monday, June 30, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon says he’s been treated like a pariah in the eight years since he was publicly accused by multiple women of sexual assault.

The disgraced former comedy mogul says the allegations have ruined his life and cost him his company.

Rozon is being sued by nine women for a total of nearly $14 million in damages over allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

He said outside a Montreal courtroom Wednesday that he regrets not “writing cheques” to the women years ago instead of fighting the allegations in court.

Rozon says the plaintiffs have formed a coalition against him with the aim of getting money.

He says he’s become a symbol of the #MeToo movement, and that the judge is under “colossal media pressure” as she considers the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2025.