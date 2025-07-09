Madeline Merlo, Sacha, and Dallas Smith lined up as 2025 CCMA Awards performers

Madeline Merlo poses on the red carpet at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Calgary, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

TORONTO — Country singers Madeline Merlo, Dallas Smith and Tyler Joe Miller are among the performers set for this year’s CCMA Awards.

The Canadian Country Music Association announced the first wave of artists slated to play the televised music bash, which broadcasts live on Sept. 13 from Kelowna, B.C.

They’ll be joined by Sacha, Cameron Whitcomb and Thelma & James, the stage name of husband-and-wife duo MacKenzie Porter and Jake Etheridge.

Also set to appear are Nashville trio Restless Road and Illinois-based Alexandra Kay, who gained TikTok popularity for singing covers while brewing coffee in her kitchen.

Nominees for the CCMA Awards are set to be announced on July 17.

This year’s show comes with a comedic twist as actor and funnyman Tom Green hosts the proceedings, which air live on CTV and its online platforms, and will be available to stream the next day on Crave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press