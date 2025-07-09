Ryan Reynolds makes donation to Winnipeg addiction recovery centre

Ryan Reynolds showed his support for a cause close to many Winnipeggers' hearts.

In a video, Ryan Reynolds mentioned the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, saying the organization has been saving men’s lives for years. He added that soon the Anne Oake Family Recovery Centre will be able to do the same thing for women.

“I’m really proud to know Scott Oake,” he said, referring to the sports broadcaster who started the recovery centre after his son died from an accidental drug overdose at the age of 25.

“I think he’s an incredible example of Canadian grit and determination and moving through grief in a way that has a positive outcome for other people.”

Reynolds added that he’s proud to support this cause and hopes others will join in and do the same.

In a post on X, Scott Oake said he can’t thank Reynolds enough for his generous support.

“From one Canadian father to another…thank you. I’m touched,” he said.

The Anne Oake Family Recovery Centre is planned for a site on Snow Street at Dartmouth Drive, behind the Victoria General Hospital.