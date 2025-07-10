Hugh Grant looks to be one tired tennis fan at Wimbledon

Actor Hugh Grant sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court for day ten at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

An exciting tennis game was no match for how sleepy Hugh Grant appeared to be Wednesday at Wimbledon.

The “Heretic” actor was caught on camera seemingly dozing while sitting in the Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in England during the quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli.

In the clip, Grant is seen sitting next to his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein wearing a pair of sunglasses when his head appears to slump over to his right side, his hands clasped together in his lap.

The clip has gone viral on social media, with many users noticing that Grant appeared to be asleep during the game.

Another image captured and reposted to X shows Grant leaning over to his right side in his seat, which was located in the row behind Queen Camilla and her sister Annabel Elliot. Grant was, however, seen in another clip very much awake, having a lively conversation with the royal sisters at one point during the match.

CNN has reached out a representative for Grant for comment.

While Grant may be the only person at Wimbledon caught possibly taking a quick nap, there were plenty of other famous faces who’ve attended the esteemed Tennis competition since it started last month, including Joe Alwyn, Hannah Waddingham, Glen Powell and Cate Blanchett.

Andrew Garfield and “A Complete Unknown” actress Monica Barbaro also went public with their romance when they attended Day 7 of Wimbledon together last week, walking in holding hands and wearing matching all-white outfits.

As for the match that Grant attended Wednesday, Tennis champion Djokovic beat Cobolli in four sets. Djokovic will face men’s world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinal Friday.