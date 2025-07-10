Paul McCartney’s ‘Got Back’ tour coming to Montreal in November

Paul McCartney performs at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Sir Paul McCartney is coming to Montreal’s Bell Centre in November.

The singer-songwriter-musician of supreme Beatles fame is set to kick off his 2025 Got Back tour in Palm Desert, Cal. on Sept. 29 before making his way to Canada.

The announcement marks his first “extensive series of shows across the U.S. and Canada” since 2022, a “long-awaited return” for many fans waiting to hear “hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music.”

Some of the songs promised include Hey Jude, Live and Let Die, Band on the Run, Let It Be and more.

Pre-sale for the 19-city tour starts on July 15 at 10 a.m., while general sales begin on July 18.

McCartney’s Montreal concerts are set for Nov. 17 and 18.

The only other Canadian city on the schedule is Hamilton, Ont., where he’ll perform on Nov. 21.