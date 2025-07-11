Justin Bieber stuns fans with highly anticipated album “Swag”

Justin Bieber attends the "Justin Bieber: Our World" premiere at Edge at Hudson Yards on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Canadian pop icon Justin Bieber surprised his fans with “Swag,” his seventh studio album, released Friday.

Beliebers all around the world waited in anticipation this year as the 31-year-old singer teased his followers with photos from the recording studio and mysterious social media posts.

On Thursday, billboards with the word “SWAG” were seen in various locations around the world, including Los Angeles, New York and Reykjavik, Iceland.

The collection of 21 tracks features songs with artists such as Gunna, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Lil B, Dijon, Eddie Benjamin, and comedian Druski.

Bieber reflects on fatherhood, love, social media and paparazzi in his new music.

“Swag” is the first album since “Justice” and “Freedom,” both released in 2021.

