Mustafa, Nemahsis shortlisted for Polaris Music Prize as cash reward drops in value

Nemahsis arrives for the Juno Awards, in Vancouver, on Sunday, March 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

TORONTO — Contemporary folk-poet Mustafa, alt-pop singer Nemahsis and electronic experimentalist Marie Davidson are among the 10 acts shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize, which carries a slimmed-down cash reward this year.

Organizers say the best Canadian album winner will receive $30,000, down from $50,000, as various sponsors scale back financial contributions.

Among this year’s other shortlisted artists announced Thursday are an array of Quebec names, including singer-songwriter Lou-Adriane Cassidy, indie pop pair Bibi Club and psychedelic rockers Population II.

Rounding out the contenders are Calgary-raised and Montreal-based Yves Jarvis, Anishinaabe-led Montreal duo Ribbon Skirt, Toronto punk outfit the OBGMs and soul-pop artist Saya Gray.

The winner will be announced during a gala at Toronto’s Massey Hall on Sept. 16, when the $10,000 Polaris Song Prize will also be handed out for the first time.

The song prize recognizes the Canadian song of the year based on artistic merit, with the cash award to be shared by its Canadian performers and songwriters.

A shortlist for the song contenders will be announced on July 29.

The Polaris Music Prize short list was drawn from a selection of 40 albums announced last month. The winner will be chosen by an 11-person jury leading up to the gala.

Rap artist Haviah Mighty, who won in 2019, will host the gala with performances confirmed by all of the shortlisted artists except Mustafa.

The Polaris was established 20 years ago to honour the most significant albums of the year based on artistic merit, not sales or genre. The prize first carried a $20,000 purse that increased twice in the years that followed, reaching $50,000 in 2015.

However, more recent changes have brought down the financial rewards for contenders. Two years ago, the organization ended the practice of awarding $3,000 to each of the shortlisted artists.

Executive director Amber Still tied this year’s smaller grand prize to broader financial constraints.

“Like many arts organizations, Polaris has experienced a decrease in sponsorship this season,” they said in a statement.

Contributors to the Polaris prize include the Slaight Family Foundation and SOCAN, who put in a combined $40,000 that goes towards the Polaris album and song prize winners.

Its other major partners include CBC, the funding body FACTOR and the Ontario and federal governments.

Several of the Polaris-contending albums explore political themes, including “Dunya,” from Mustafa Ahmed. The previously shortlisted Toronto musician reflects on leaving the city after the shooting death of his brother and considers the impact of the occupation of the Gaza Strip through the story of a childhood friend.

“Verbathim” sees Palestinian-Canadian singer-songwriter Nemahsis deep in introspection on womanhood, social expectations and finding her voice. The debut album from the Juno winner, whose given name is Nemah Hasan, was co-produced by Noah (40) Shebib, best known as Drake’s longtime collaborator.

Montreal’s Davidson and Toronto’s the OBGMs are also returning Polaris nominees with their latest albums.

“City of Clowns” has Davidson wading back into the playful electro-abyss that earned her a spot on the Polaris short list in 2019. The new album keeps her cynical sense of humour intact as she tackles capitalism, clout chasers and technology.

“Sorry, It’s Over” is the result of the OBGMs lead singer Densil McFarlane’s decision to seek therapy and use the experience to write about past relationships.

Quebec’s Lou-Adriane Cassidy explores the idea of a monster within on “Journal d’un Loup-Garou,” a guitar and piano-driven pop concept album that translates to “Diary of a Werewolf.”

Bibi Club, the dream-pop project of Plants and Animals member Nicolas Basque and his wife Adèle Trottier-Rivard, is in contention with “Feu de grade,” an album partly inspired by the camaraderie of her childhood experiences as a girl scout in Montreal.

The debut album of Toronto’s Saya Gray, simply titled “Saya,” showcases an off-kilter sonic energy she sharpened as the musical director for U.S. singer Willow Smith and touring bassist for Daniel Caesar.

Two of this year’s shortlisters lean heavily into retro influences.

The soulful “All Cylinders” by Yves Jarvis, the stage name of Jean-Sébastien Yves Audet, captures several eras of rock and pop, with original songs that hearken back to the sounds of Billy Joel, Beck and Prince. Montreal rock act Population II evokes the controlled abandon of Ozzy Osbourne and Pink Floyd on “Maintenant Jamais.”

“Bite Down” the debut of Ribbon Skirt, formerly known as Love Language, takes direction from Tashiina Buswa’s Anishinaabe roots as it explores generational trauma and the sounds of 2000s indie rock.

Last year, the Polaris prize went to Jeremy Dutcher for his album “Motewolonuwok.” He became the only artist to win the honour twice.

Tickets for the show are available through the Massey Hall website and at the venue’s box office.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press