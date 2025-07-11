Shania Twain supports Canadian food banks with cross-country campaign

Shania Twain performs at the Scotiabank Saddledome during the Calgary Stampede on Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Calgary, Alberta. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Before Shania Twain hit the stage at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival in P.E.I. this week, she made a quiet impact behind the scenes.

The country music superstar donated $25,000 to a food bank in western Prince Edward Island. As her tour rolls across Canada, she’s spreading that generosity coast to coast — with the Shania Twain Foundation helping fund 375,000 meals in partnership with Second Harvest. It comes at a time when nearly 10 million Canadians — including 2.5 million children — are facing food insecurity, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.

“I was in disbelief,” said director Jenny DesRoches, director at the West Prince Caring Cupboard. “This donation is going to provide a lot of healthy options for the families we feed.”

In Tyne Valley, one of four rural communities served by the local organization, the need is growing.

“We are starting to feel the effects of rising prices and everything is getting more expensive,” said Barb Ramsey-DesRoches, board president. “And unfortunately, wages don’t keep up.”

The food bank’s shelves are stocked with staples like canned and boxed goods as well as hygiene products, but fresh food is harder to come by.

Shania Twain donation From left: Jenny DesRoches, West Prince Caring Cupboard Volunteer Director; Shania Twain; and Susan Trail, West Prince Caring Cupboard Volunteer. (Tessa Harri Carroll)

On average, 160 families rely on the West Price Caring Cupboard each month, with more than 5,000 repeat visitors a year. The donation will help fund healthier groceries, including milk, meat and eggs.

DesRoches said asking for help is often a last resort for many, but the team works hard to make the space feel safe and supportive.

“Telling people, ‘Well, don’t give up. Yes, you may be hitting a rough spot right now, but we’ll help you through it. You’re doing the right thing. You’re getting healthy food for your family.’”

It’s a volunteer-led organization, and for many who grew up with Twain’s music, the donation was a morale boost.

“Summers growing up, I dressed up like Shania Twain and said, ‘Man, I feel like a woman,’ and do the karaokes,” said Pamela MacKinnon, board secretary.

Shania Twain Parade Marshal Shania Twain rides a horse during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alta., Friday, July 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Twain’s donation in P.E.I. is part of a broader effort. One of her earlier stops was Calgary, where she served as parade marshal at the Stampede. She has also donated in Quebec City and Ottawa, with Toronto next, before her tour heads south for its U.S. leg.