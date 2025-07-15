Seth Rogen, Catherine O’Hara among Canadians earning multiple Emmy nominations

Catherine O'Hara, a cast member in "The Studio," arrives at the premiere of the Apple TV+ series on Monday, March 24, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara are among the Canadians racking up multiple Emmy nominations this year.

Both received nods for Rogen’s Apple TV Plus cringe comedy “The Studio,” which broke records Tuesday with 23 Emmy nominations — the most ever for a comedy series in its first season.

That beats the record set in 2021 by “Ted Lasso,” also from Apple, which scored 20 nominations in its debut year.

Rogen earned nominations for best lead actor in a comedy series, best directing and best writing.

The satire stars the B.C. native as the boss of a struggling Hollywood studio, juggling corporate pressures with his dream of making genuinely good movies.

Toronto’s O’Hara, meanwhile, earned two nominations — one as best supporting actress in “The Studio,” and another for a guest role in HBO zombie drama “The Last of Us.”

Rogen will compete in the lead actor category against Martin Short, who snagged a nomination for his role in “Only Murders in the Building.” The Hamilton, Ont. native plays frazzled theatre director Oliver Putnam in the Hulu comedy, starring opposite Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. This is the fourth time he’s received an Emmy nod for the role.

Quebec City’s Jessica Lee Gagné collected two nominations for her work on Apple TV Plus’ series “Severance,” which has a leading 27 nominations.

Gagné is up for best cinematography for an hour-long series, and best directing for a drama series.

The Apple TV Plus thriller revolves around employees at enigmatic company Lumon Industries who undergo a procedure splitting their consciousness between their work selves and personal lives.

Gagné directed the episode “Chikhai Bardo,” in which the show’s lead character Mark, played by Adam Scott, drifts in and out of disorienting memories of his late wife, Gemma, whose mysterious connection to Lumon lies at the heart of the show’s larger conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Toronto-born “Saturday Night Live” boss Lorne Michaels received six nominations for several incarnations of the sketch comedy series, including best writing for a variety series and best scripted variety series for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special” is also in the running for best writing for a variety special and best live variety special.

Michaels also scored nominations for best live variety special for Peacock’s “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” and best emerging media program for Meta Quest’s “SNL 50th The Anniversary Special: Immersive Experience.”

Other Canadian nominees include Graham Yost, who earned a nod for best drama series as executive producer of spy thriller “Slow Horses,” and comic Robby Hoffman, who’s competing for outstanding guest actress in a comedy for her breakout role as an office manager in “Hacks.”

The 77th Emmy Awards will broadcast live from Los Angeles on CTV on Sept. 14.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press