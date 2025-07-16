New ‘Knives Out’ mystery and Clement Virgo thriller ‘Steal Away’ among TIFF premieres

Mallori Johnson, left, and Angourie Rice are shown in a scene from the film "Steal Away" in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - TIFF (Mandatory Credit)

Clement Virgo’s new psychological thriller and Rian Johnson’s latest “Knives Out” mystery will be among the world premieres lighting up the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Steal Away,” directed by Virgo, stars Angourie Rice and Mallori Johnson as two teenage girls whose intense bond shatters the illusions of their sheltered world.

The Canadian-Belgian co-production is the Toronto filmmaker’s followup to his acclaimed 2022 drama “Brother.”

It’s inspired by the 2017 book “Steal Away Home,” which tells the true story of Cecelia Reynolds, a 15-year-old slave who fled to Canada.

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” written and directed by Johnson, sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as Southern-fried detective Benoit Blanc. It’s touted as his most dangerous case yet, alongside a cast that includes Josh O’Connor, Josh Brolin and Mila Kunis.

They’re among 11 official selections announced by TIFF Wednesday, including Nicholas Hytner’s First World War dramedy “The Choral” and Agnieszka Holland’s Franz Kafka biopic “Franz.”

TIFF runs from Sept. 4 to 14 and will open with “John Candy: I Like Me,” a documentary on the late Canadian comic.

Other special presentations announced by TIFF include “Rental Family” from Japanese writer/director Mitsuyo Miyazaki (also known as Hikari), which stars Brendan Fraser as a struggling actor in Tokyo who starts working for a company that rents him out for stand-in roles in clients’ lives.

Paul Greengrass’s survival drama “The Lost Bus,” inspired by true events, stars Matthew McConaughey as a bus driver who must steer a bus full of children to safety through the 2018 Camp Fire, which became known as the deadliest fire in California history.

Derek Cianfrance’s dramedy “Roofman,” starring Channing Tatum, tells the true story of fugitive Jeffrey Manchester, a former U.S. Army Ranger who robbed McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs and evaded the police for six months by living inside of a Toys “R” Us store.

Neeraj Ghaywan’s “Homebound,” meanwhile, follows two childhood friends in a northern Indian village whose goal of joining the police force is jeopardized as growing disillusionment strains their bond.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press