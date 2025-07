Playboi Carti performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Finsbury Park on Friday, July 7, 2023 in London. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Playboi Carti will no longer open for The Weeknd in Edmonton on Saturday.

The rapper couldn’t get into Canada, according to Live Nation, and will miss The Weeknd’s After Hours til Dawn tour shows in Edmonton and Vancouver.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” Live Nation said on Instagram.

Mike Dean is opening the concert at 7 p.m.