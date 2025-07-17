Coldplay concert ‘kiss cam’ catches married CEO cuddling with colleague

Coldplay singer Chris Martin may have caused an awkward moment when he commented on a CEO embracing a colleague at the band’s show in Boston.

A “kiss cam” at a Coldplay concert near Boston, Mass., allegedly caught a married tech CEO in an awkward embrace with a colleague.

“Oh, look at these two,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said in a video that captured the scandal in the stands.

As a camera zoomed in on the cuddling couple, the shocked woman quickly covered her face and turned around while the man speedily ducked out of frame.

“Uh-oh,” Martin said to laughter in the crowd. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The couple in the video were later identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the AI and data company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot. Byron is reportedly married with two children.

Astronomer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Byron heaped praise on Cabot in a November 2024 press release announcing her as Astronomer’s new chief people officer.

“Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory,” Byron said. “She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.”

In a LinkedIn post at the time, Cabot said she was “incredibly excited” to join the company.

“I have been energized in my conversations with Andy Byron and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here, including aiding our employees’ career development,” Cabot wrote.

Published by Storyful, the video was taken by concertgoer Grace Springer on July 16 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Coldplay is currently on a world tour that ends in London on Sept. 8. The band recently made headlines in Canada after Martin described the new Rodgers Stadium music venue in Toronto as a “weird stadium in the middle of nowhere.”