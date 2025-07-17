Country singer Josh Ross, ‘American Idol’ star Cameron Whitcomb lead CCMA Awards nominees

Josh Ross poses on the red carpet at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards in Hamilton, Ont., on Sept. 16, 2023. (Nick Iwanyshyn / The Canadian Press)

TORONTO -- Breakout country singer Josh Ross and “American Idol” star Cameron Whitcomb are the leading nominees headed into the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

The CCMA announced on Thursday that both musicians secured six nods each, and would face off in the fans’ choice, male artist, entertainer and single of the year categories.

They’re trailed by Brett Kissel and Owen Riegling, who both nabbed five nominations, while Jade Eagleson picked up four.

Ross, a Burlington, Ont. native who lives in Nashville, already has four CCMA trophies and led the winners at last year’s celebration. He most recently captured attention after declaring that the United States was “the best” country in the world at a music festival in Indiana.

Whitcomb, who grew up in Nanaimo, B.C., is a first-time nominee and performer on the broadcast. The 22-year-old catapulted to fame after he stunned “American Idol” judges three years ago with his backflips and vocal acrobatics. He placed in the Top 20 finalists.

His upbeat confessional track “Quitter” has earned praise for its darkly forthcoming verses about his struggles with addiction and sobriety, a battle he says he’s waged since he was 13 years old.

“Quitter” is up single of the year, alongside “I Grew Up on a Farm” by the Reklaws, “Let Your Horses Run” by Kissel, “Moonshines” by Riegling and “Single Again” by Ross.

Whitcomb’s newcomer status also landed him among the breakthrough artist or group nominees, with Noeline Hofman, Zach McPhee, Sacha and Tony Stevens.

Contenders for the fans’ choice award also include High Valley, Tyler Joe Miller, MacKenzie Porter, The Reklaws, Dallas Smith, as well as Eagleson, Kissel, Riegling, Ross and Whitcomb.

CCMA organizers have introduced a new francophone artist of the year category to recognize homegrown country talents whose music is primarily sung in French. The inaugural award’s nominees are Francis Degrandpre, Fred Dionne, Sara Dufour, Vince Lemire, and Salebarbes.

Other performers who’ve been announced include Madeline Merlo, Sacha, and Thelma & James, the stage name of husband-and-wife duo MacKenzie Porter and Jake Etheridge.

Comedian Tom Green will host the awards that air live Sept. 13 from Kelowna, B.C., on CTV and its online platforms.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.