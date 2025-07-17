Hot Docs film festival co-founder Debbie Nightingale dies

Hot Docs film festival co-founder Debbie Nightingale, seen in this undated handout photo, has died at 71. The organization confirmed her passing this week. An obituary says the veteran Toronto film producer died of cancer on July 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - The Nightingale family (Mandatory Credit)

Hot Docs film festival co-founder Debbie Nightingale has died at 71.

The organization says the veteran Toronto film producer died on July 10.

Her obituary says she fought cancer with the “fierce determination” she had brought to all other aspects of her life.

In 1993, Nightingale teamed up with veteran documentary filmmaker Paul Jay to launch a showcase that would evolve into Hot Docs, Canada’s largest documentary film festival.

She helped raise the initial $100,000 that got the organization off the ground and served as its first festival manager and later as executive director.

She also produced several films, TV shows and documentaries, including 2004 hockey dramedy “Chicks with Sticks” and 2010’s series “Living in Your Car,” a darkly comic look at corporate downfall.

Hot Docs said in a statement that Nightingale “recognized the importance of documentary filmmaking” and provided “a place where filmmakers, funders and audiences could connect.”

Her obituary notes that she also operated Haute Goat Farm, a 200-acre property in Port Hope, Ont.

“Debbie was not only the founder but the true heart and soul of Haute Goat — a dreamer, a doer, and an inspiration to all who crossed her path,” said a statement on the farm’s Facebook page.

“Her love for animals, people, and the land was the magic behind every visit, every experience, and every smile on the farm.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press