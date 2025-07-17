‘How lucky am I?’: Canadian singer Jann Arden shares news about girlfriend

Canadian singer Jann Arden, left, and author Thordis Elva are seen in this composite image. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press, Simone Padovani/ Awakening / Getty Images)

Canadian music legend Jann Arden, known for her hit ’90s single “Insensitive,” has gone public about her girlfriend.

The Calgary-based singer-songwriter, 63, shared a photo Monday on Instagram of her girlfriend Thordis Elva hugging and kissing her on the cheek in what was described as a podcast outtake with “Women In Media” host Sarah Burke. While Arden didn’t provide details, the screenshot appeared to be taken from a recording of the “Jann Arden Podcast.”

The public showered Arden with positive comments.

“So heartwarming... Just look at those beaming smiles!” wrote a user with the handle @russrichards9.

“Look at Jann’s smile!!!! She is so happy with you!!! Jann means the absolute world to me,” wrote a user with the handle @kathy_skipper.

Burke, who is based in Toronto, wrote: “lol just being witness to this is awesome.”

“Pure joy!” wrote Canadian designer Thomas Smythe.

“That shining smile says it all!” wrote memorygirl63.

“I have a completely unnatural amount of happiness for someone I have not yet met. Your Happiness is loud @jannarden and I am here for it!” wrote @shot_of_nik.

Elva also shared the same podcast screenshot.

“POV: When you get asked “so what’s your favorite thing about Canada” and you decide to demonstrate,” she wrote.

Under Elva’s post, Arden added hearts with the comment: “how lucky am I?”

Elva, an Islandic author and gender equality activist, co-wrote the 2017 book “South of Forgiveness: A True Story of Rape and Responsibility,” with Tom Stranger, who had sexually assaulted her when she was 16. She chronicled her journey of forgiveness years later by meeting Stranger in Cape Town, South Africa.

She also spoke about the ordeal and reconciliation in a 2016 TED talk.

Elva had previously posted about her relationship, sharing in a recent Instagram post a screenshot of what appeared to be an Icelandic article with the headline announcing that her girlfriend Arden is a “world-famous Canadian pop star.”

Tagging Arden, Elva wrote on July 8 that she was “the lucky one.” Arden liked her post. Appearing to refer to the article in the screenshot, Elva wrote: “Disclaimer: Google translate isn’t great with Icelandic, and overzealously translated being in a relationship as ‘getting engaged’, but currently, our engagement is just in the great time we’re having.”

In another Instagram post on July 7 liked by Arden, Elva shared another screenshot showing her with a headline that she is “over the moon in love.”

“According to several trusted news sources, the cat is out of the bag,” she wrote.

“I wonder who the ‘unnamed’ woman is?” Arden responded.

Arden has won numerous awards, including eight Juno Awards, and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2021. She also has a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame and is a member of the Order of Canada.

Arden released her 16th studio album of 1990s pop covers called “Mixtape” earlier this year, and has branched out from music with work as a novelist, podcast host, and star of the CTV sitcom “Jann.”

In an interview published by The Canadian Press in 2019, Arden opened up about her sexuality, and the pressure of identifying under a label such as gay, straight or bisexual.

“I’m a fluid person, I always have been,” she was quoted as saying.

She told The Canadian Press that her romantic interests are “person specific,” and preferred to keep her relationships private.