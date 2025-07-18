IMAX tickets on sale in Regina for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, a full year before release

Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is set to release on July 17, 2026. (Source: Instagram/syncopyofficial)

Those hoping to see Christopher Nolan’s latest feature in full IMAX glory now have the opportunity to claim their tickets – a full year before it hits theatres.

The Odyssey, Nolan’s mythical epic based on Homer’s saga of the same name, will premiere in theatres on July 17, 2026.

Shot entirely on IMAX, the film will premiere in select theatres capable of showing 70mm IMAX film.

Regina’s Kramer IMAX Theatre is currently one of only six IMAX theatres in Canada listed for the premiere.

The Odyssey is Nolan’s 13th feature film and his first project since winning best picture and best director for 2023’s Oppenheimer.

Homer’s Odyssey follows the Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he returns home after the decade-long Trojan War.

The Odyssey, along with Homer’s the Iliad, are generally regarded as some of the most significant works in western culture.

Tickets and more information can be found here.