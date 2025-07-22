Stratford Festival mourns the loss of veteran actor Michael Blake

Michael Blake as Don John in the 2023 production of "Much Ado About Nothing" at the Stratford Festival. (Courtesy: Stratford Festival)

Michael Blake, a Canadian actor best known for his work with the Stratford Festival, has passed away.

He spent 10 seasons with the theatre company, performing in a total of 25 productions between 2011 and 2023.

“Mr. Blake was one of the most gifted actors of his generation,” a press release from the Stratford Festival said. “He played an extraordinary variety of parts and did so with an ability and ease that was rare.”

Michael Blake as Othello in the 2019 production of "Othello" at the Stratford Festival. (Courtesy: Chris Young/Stratford Festival)

Blake shined in both starring and supporting roles, including the titular Othello, Macduff in Macbeth, Master Page in The Merry Wives of Windsor, Don John in Much Ado About Nothing, Cominius in Coriolanus, Duke of Clarence in Richard III, Albany in King Lear, Errico in Napoli Milionaria!, Mr. Balance in The School for Scandal, George Deever in All My Sons, Edmund in King Lear, Dumaine in All’s Well That Ends Well, Cleante in Tartuff, and Sebastian in Twelfth Night.

Michael Blake as Macduff in the 2016 production of 'Macbeth' at the Stratford Festival. (Courtesy: David Hou/Stratford Festival)

The Stratford Festival said it was a consolation to know that his performances on stage will be preserved on film.

“Each part Michael played was powerfully realized,” Antoni Cimolino, the festival’s artistic director, explained in the release. “His work was true and realistic. His portrayals had an integrity that was compelling. It drew you into his reality. We will all remember him both for his art and his person. He was a member of our artistic family, and he will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to Michael’s family and to his many friends and colleagues facing this difficult loss.”

Michael Blake as Macduff in the 2016 production of 'Macbeth' at the Stratford Festival. (Courtesy: David Hou/Stratford Festival)

Blake was born in Toronto and graduated from the National Theatre School of Canada. He also played Adult Simba in The Lion King at the Princess of Wales Theatre, as well as various other theatre productions across Canada.

The Stratford Festival said they will honour his legacy by dedicating a production to Blake in their upcoming 2026 season.