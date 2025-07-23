ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

‘More sadness than mere words can convey’: Condolences pour in for Ozzy Osbourne

By Charlie Buckley

Published

The music world is reeling over the death of Ozzy Osbourne. Heather Wright with a look back at his life and legacy.

Condolences are pouring in for Ozzy Osbourne from across the music industry and beyond following the announcement of his death on Tuesday.

In a social media post from the Black Sabbath frontman’s wife and family, Osbourne died after a final concert in his hometown of Birmingham, U.K., and following years of progressive health issues. He was 76.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” reads the post from Osbourne’s official X account.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Tributes to the Prince of Darkness

A mainstay of rock and heavy metal for decades, Osbourne’s death has garnered a chorus of mourning from fans, collaborators and fellow icons across genres and media.

Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath

Dave Mustaine, Megadeth

Paul Stanley, KISS

Tom Morello, Rage Against the Machine

Black Sabbath

Metallica

Korn

Iron Maiden

Aerosmith

Motörhead

Def Leppard

Pearl Jam

The Smashing Pumpkins

Foo Fighters

System of a Down

Lamb of God

PIXIES

Jon Bon Jovi

T-Pain

Bryan Adams

Joe Satriani

Flavor Flav

Donny Osmond

George Stroumboulopoulos

Adam Sandler

Danny Trejo

Triple H

Ice T

William Shatner

Major League Baseball

World Wrestling Entertainment

The New England Patriots

With files from Reuters