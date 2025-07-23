‘More sadness than mere words can convey’: Condolences pour in for Ozzy Osbourne

The music world is reeling over the death of Ozzy Osbourne. Heather Wright with a look back at his life and legacy.

Condolences are pouring in for Ozzy Osbourne from across the music industry and beyond following the announcement of his death on Tuesday.

In a social media post from the Black Sabbath frontman’s wife and family, Osbourne died after a final concert in his hometown of Birmingham, U.K., and following years of progressive health issues. He was 76.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” reads the post from Osbourne’s official X account.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Tributes to the Prince of Darkness

A mainstay of rock and heavy metal for decades, Osbourne’s death has garnered a chorus of mourning from fans, collaborators and fellow icons across genres and media.

Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath

I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park.

It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother.

My thoughts go… pic.twitter.com/tW9OMhvL47 — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) July 22, 2025

Dave Mustaine, Megadeth

Dear Ozzy,



I’m gonna miss you. Not nearly as much as your incredible soulmate, Mrs. Osbourne. Thank you for everything you’ve done for us all.



See you on the other side!



Dave Mustaine pic.twitter.com/pudBLGHpDs — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) July 22, 2025

Paul Stanley, KISS

We have lost a legend. From Sabbath to Blizzard and onward Ozzy has impacted countless bands and that will not end. KISS was humbled to be an opening band for Sabbath in the mid 70’s. Through decades I’ve known him, Ozzy has always been a kind and very funny soul. Fly high now. pic.twitter.com/iyO0Juz7dL — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 22, 2025

Tom Morello, Rage Against the Machine

God bless you Ozzy. pic.twitter.com/dycBnf5IG5 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) July 22, 2025

Black Sabbath

Metallica

OZZY RIP



It’s impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant to Metallica. Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend are a few that come to mind. Ozzy and Sharon believed in us and transformed our lives and careers. He taught us how to play… pic.twitter.com/Am4UZbLXpw — Metallica (@Metallica) July 22, 2025

Korn

Ozzy took us on our very first big arena tour. He and Sharon presented us with our first gold record. He taught us so much about the music industry, and we looked up to him. We love you forever, our Prince of Darkness. Thank you for all of the unforgettable memories and for… pic.twitter.com/oxtWkuU7ra — Korn (@Korn) July 22, 2025

Iron Maiden

Everyone connected with Iron Maiden sends their sincere condolences to Sharon & the Osbourne Family on the sad announcement of Ozzy’s passing. He helped shape heavy metal as we know it and we will be forever grateful to Black Sabbath for forging the path that so many followed.… pic.twitter.com/TYCL4vDd0B — Iron Maiden (@IronMaiden) July 23, 2025

Aerosmith

We’re heartbroken to hear about the passing of our brother in rock, Ozzy Osbourne. A voice that changed music forever. From Black Sabbath to his solo work, Ozzy redefined what it meant to be heavy. He did it all with heart, grit, and that wild spirit only he could bring.



Our… pic.twitter.com/GNR3Rcw2wU — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) July 22, 2025

Motörhead

We lost our dear friend today today. Ozzy was a pioneer, a guiding force for all in hard rock and metal, and a great guy too. Lemmy and Ozzy were brothers in arms who enjoyed many adventures together, and his loss is seismic. RIP Ozzy, we will always love and celebrate you… pic.twitter.com/i5bW1KtVur — Official Motörhead (@myMotorhead) July 22, 2025

Def Leppard

"Kinda lost for words here... we toured with Ozzy in 81 & he, the band & Sharon were SO supportive. He always had time for a chat, took us under his wing & showed us how & how not to party... & played us the 2nd album months before it came out... pic.twitter.com/jg2u6haJte — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) July 22, 2025

Pearl Jam

Sad to hear Ozzy died today. When I was in high school I discovered Sabbath. “War Pigs” was terrifying and mesmerizing at the same time. It was Ozzy’s voice that took me away to a dark universe. A great escape. Then when The ‘Blizzard of Ozz’ record came out I was instantly a… pic.twitter.com/2n3HBHHkcN — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) July 22, 2025

The Smashing Pumpkins

We ❤️ you too, Ozzy pic.twitter.com/ISDdTD84iB — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) July 22, 2025

Foo Fighters

Rest in peace, Ozzy. And thank you for a lifetime of inspiration. Rock and Roll would not be as loud or as fun without you. You will be forever missed.



Our deepest condolences to the entire Osbourne and Sabbath family.



📷 @RossHalfin pic.twitter.com/b6aWe8msKo — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) July 22, 2025

System of a Down

“If you can see my face and my eyes in this pic you can see that I felt like I was in a dream. That’s because as a kid Ozzy was such a big deal for me he actually appeared in my dreams. I was only 22 or 23 yrs old when this pic was taken, so I was still a kid. But I was living my… pic.twitter.com/xgWjDhR4CF — System Of A Down (@systemofadown) July 22, 2025

Lamb of God

The loss we feel today is immeasurable. Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath created heavy metal…and with it, they created a world in which generations of people could feel accepted and welcome…safe and free to be their authentic selves knowing that they won’t ever be alone. Ozzy… pic.twitter.com/0zGgDIfTYO — Lamb Of God (@lambofgod) July 22, 2025

PIXIES

RIP Ozzy Osbourne. Thank you to a legend. pic.twitter.com/N6rpEaDR3P — PIXIES (@PIXIES) July 22, 2025

Jon Bon Jovi

Much luv to Sharon and the beautiful Osbourne Family

So sorry to hear of your loss.

Rest easy Ozzy.. pic.twitter.com/DCc9VsguFo — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) July 22, 2025

T-Pain

Heartbroken by the news. I was blessed to be able to cover War Pigs and get your recognition. Ozzy Forever 🤘🏿 pic.twitter.com/9Grn5RzZ6W — T-Pain (@TPAIN) July 22, 2025

Bryan Adams

RIP Ozzy. Masters of reality and Paranoid were a couple of my early teen basement black light poster albums when I lived in Ottawa in the 70’s. Sitting with my record player in a room I’d built with scraps, turning up Sweet Leaf as loud as my little record player would go. Thank… pic.twitter.com/wLMQDOTJvL — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) July 23, 2025

Joe Satriani

R.I.P Ozzy. Thank you for a lifetime of awesome music.@ozzyosbourne pic.twitter.com/8Ni8X7dsFK — Joe Satriani (@chickenfootjoe) July 23, 2025

Flavor Flav

Man,,, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE,,, we go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the @rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP 🤍 pic.twitter.com/YVKpAz6FKg — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) July 22, 2025

Donny Osmond

Remembering my brother in music, Ozzy Osbourne. I've always looked back at this commercial we shot in '03 so fondly. The last time we spoke was backstage of Dancing with The Stars season 9, when he told me how much he loved the Osmond song, "Crazy Horses"...talk about crazy!… pic.twitter.com/fUBHNxqZuK — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) July 22, 2025

George Stroumboulopoulos

My guy.

The man gave me permission to feed the madness.

RIP The Prince of Darkness - Ozzy Osbourne. pic.twitter.com/FfpoRzvwnl — George Stroumboulopoulos 🐺 (@strombo) July 22, 2025

Adam Sandler

Whether we were in our basements with our brothers, in the woods with our buddies, in the car, at a keg party, on a boat, at football practice, at a sleepover….Nobody was more badass to crank up on our speakers than the one and only prince of darkness - Ozzy Osborne! Loved him a… pic.twitter.com/wc7QSQ52uT — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 22, 2025

Danny Trejo

🖤 Rest in Power, Ozzy 🖤



Today we lost one of the wildest souls to ever walk this Earth. Ozzy wasn't just The Prince of Darkness, he was pure light to those of us lucky enough to meet him. A heart bigger than any stage he ever rocked. My heart goes out to Sharon and the Kids.… pic.twitter.com/rjAIz2DkHP — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) July 22, 2025

Triple H

Rock and Roll Heaven just received The Prince of Darkness, and if I know Lem, he asked what took you so Fkn'g long to get up there!!



Ozzy was one of a kind. His relentless passion for music was something I always looked up to. From the moment I heard the first riff of Paranoid I… pic.twitter.com/kHAHov2q4o — Triple H (@TripleH) July 22, 2025

Ice T

RIP Ozzy. Right after the recent huge Black Sabbath final concert. Sad.. In my opinion the Creators of Heavy Metal 🤘🏽🙏 pic.twitter.com/j2JdI6WA9C — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 22, 2025

William Shatner

Poor Ozzy. Another great light extinguished. 😔 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 23, 2025

Major League Baseball

There was only one Ozzy 💙



Look back to Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame" pic.twitter.com/PPQoc2az6D — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2025

World Wrestling Entertainment

RIP to the legend Ozzy Osbourne 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JzNg9kKsGk — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2025

The New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are saddened to learn of the passing of music legend Ozzy Osbourne, who provided the iconic intro for Patriots games for over 20 years. Condolences to his family and all who mourn his loss. pic.twitter.com/n21dmLvBzj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 22, 2025

With files from Reuters