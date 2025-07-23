Quebec City cancels show by U.S. ‘MAGA superstar’ musician

Christian musician Sean Feucht of California sings to the crowd during a rally at the National Mall in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo)

Quebec City officials have cancelled a performance by a U.S.-based Christian musician who has been described as a “MAGA superstar.”

Singer Sean Feucht was scheduled to perform at the ExpoCité venue on Friday as part of the Canadian leg of his “Revive in 25” tour.

His religious and political views have grabbed the attention of the U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration after having spoken out against “gender ideology,” abortion and the LGBTQ+ community.

A performance slated for Halifax Wednesday night was cancelled after officials cited complaints from residents and planned protests that raised security concerns. Parks Canada revoked his permit after receiving advice from police.

He was also set to perform a show in Charlottetown, P.E.I. on Thursday evening, but the city said it consulted with police before telling Feucht that his show was cancelled due to “evolving public safety and security concerns.”

In an email on Wednesday, a Quebec City spokesperson said the presence of a “controversial artist” was not mentioned in the contract signed between ExpoCité and the promoter of the concert.

“With the new information that has been brought to its attention, ExpoCité has decided to terminate the contract and therefore cancel the event on its site,” the spokesperson said.

Feucht’s website lists two more Canadian stops this weekend in Gatineau, Que. — which has also been cancelled — and Vaughan, Ont.

In a post on X Wednesday morning, he denounced the cancellation of his Halifax show.

“This is the classic playbook of the media, of the anti-Christian bigots out there that hate Christians,” he said. “This is the same, exact place where people gathered for a Pride event last week. But now they’re not so tolerant when peaceful Christians come together.”

His post said his Halifax show would go on at a different venue.

The Atlantic magazine in the U.S. has described him as a Christian nationalist who has praised President Trump as God’s chosen one and suggested that abortion supporters are “demons.”

With files from The Canadian Press