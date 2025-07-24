Sean Feucht show held in rural Nova Scotia, Moncton show cancelled

A controversial concert by U.S.-based Christian singer Sean Feucht took place in Shubenacadie, N.S., Wednesday night.

Sean Feucht describes himself as a musician, missionary, author and activist. He has spoken out against “gender ideology,” abortion and the LGBTQ+ community, and his religious and political views have grabbed the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Feucht had been originally scheduled to perform at the York Redoubt National Historic Site near Halifax. Parks Canada issued a statement late Tuesday saying it received advice from police before revoking the permit.

In response to Parks Canada’s decision, Feucht posted a video on his Facebook page saying he was the victim of intolerance.

“This is the classic playbook of the media, of the anti-Christian bigots out there that hate Christians,” he said. “This is the same, exact place where people gathered for a Pride event last week. But now they’re not so tolerant when peaceful Christians come together.”

The show was moved to a site in Shubenacadie, a rural community about 60 kilometres northeast of Halifax.

Feucht said hundreds of people showed up. The event didn’t sit well with some protesters, who also attended the event.

“I couldn’t stay home when this message of not loving everyone when we have certain people that we judge from our community and that’s not fair,” said Joan Wood.

“I feel it’s important to share the message of God and the love that he has had for people like myself,” said attendee Karen Clarke.

CTV News made a number of attempts to speak with concert organizers but were told that would not be happening.

Other Maritime shows cancelled

Shows were also booked at Riverfront Park in Moncton, N.B., and Confederation Landing in Charlottetown Thursday.

The City of Moncton said it revoked Feucht’s Thursday evening booking after it was found to be non-compliant with its code of conduct in city facilities.

“In addition, due to evolving safety and security considerations, including confirmation of planned protests, the City has determined that the event poses potential risks to the safety and security of community members, event attendees, and organizers,” reads a Wednesday evening statement from the city.

The City of Charlottetown confirmed it had also consulted police before telling Feucht his concert was cancelled due to “evolving public safety and security concerns.”

Before city officials revoked Feucht’s concert permit, they issued a statement saying it was aware of concerns raised about the event, but they said there were legal restrictions on limiting access to public spaces.

Feucht said the P.E.I. show will now take place in North Wiltshire in post on social media.

Quebec shows also cancelled

Quebec City officials have cancelled Feucht’s performance at the ExpoCité venue on Friday.

The National Capital Commission has also cancelled Feucht’s upcoming show in Gatineau, Que.

The singer also had a performance scheduled in Vaughan, Ont., on Sunday, though the permit has since been denied.

“The City of Vaughan has denied a Special Event Permit for a music event to be held at Dufferin District Park on July 27 on the basis of health and safety as well as community standards and well-being,” the city said in a statement.

Feucht also has five stops in Western Canada scheduled next month.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.