GloRilla charged with possession after police respond to her home to investigate burglary

GloRilla performing during halftime during the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 earlier this month in Indiana. GloRilla faces felony drug charges after police responded to her Georgia home following a separate report of a burglary in progress. (David Dow/NBAE/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)

Grammy-nominated recording artist GloRilla faces felony drug charges after police responded to her Georgia home following a separate report of a burglary in progress, according to authorities.

Police responded to the Forsyth County residence of GloRilla, whose name is Gloria Woods, on Saturday after receiving a report that three suspects had entered the home and “were in the process of stealing items when an armed occupant fired at the intruders,” Stacie Miller, public information officer for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department told CNN in a statement Thursday.

The suspects fled the scene and no injuries were reported, according to the statement.

Detectives from the Major Crimes and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene, where they “detected a strong odor consistent with illegal narcotics,” resulting in the Lanier Regional Drug Task Force being called to the residence.

After task force agents secured a search warrant for the home, “a significant amount of marijuana was discovered in plain view inside the master bedroom closet,” the statement read.

GloRilla was not present during the burglary, the investigation of which remains ongoing.

She was subsequently charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of schedule 1 controlled substance and voluntarily turned herself in to the Forsyth County Jail on Tuesday. The rapper was released the same day after posting bond.

Also on Thursday, GloRilla took to social media to comment on the matter, writing on X, “Crazy!! My House got Home Invaded Saturday While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects , they focus on some cannabis,” later adding, “Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested.”

“The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice,” said Sheriff Ron Freeman in reference to the burglary. “At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.”

Hailing from Memphis, GloRilla is a rising star among the rap community and is best known for her viral 2022 hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” as well as collaborations with Cardi B on “Tomorrow 2” and with Megan Thee Stallion on “Wanna Be.”

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN