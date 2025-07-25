‘It’s a great memory’: Regina’s Queen City Kids reflect on opening for Ozzy Osbourne

WATCH: The drummer of Regina-based band Queen City Kids reflects on when the group performed as an opening act for Ozzy Osbourne in 1981.

As the music world mourns the loss of an icon, many are reflecting on the times they shared during Ozzy Osbourne’s more than five decade-long career. In Saskatchewan, some of those connections are closer to home than one might imagine.

The summer of 1981 is a time Jeff Germain remembers quite fondly – as it marked one of the more exciting gigs in the percussionist’s career – one that saw his band, the “Queen City Kids,” share a stage with “The Prince of Darkness” himself.

“Ozzy was almost untouchable though, for us. We were like star struck by these guys,” Germain told CTV News. “Just to the point of, you hardly wanted to even talk to them. It was just that humbling. But it was magnificent to see him at work and having fun.”

Fresh off his exit from Black Sabbath, Osbourne was setting out on his first concert tour as a solo artist in the early 1980’s.

Dubbed the “Blizzard of Ozz” tour, Osbourne would cover England and the United States before making a mad dash across the Great White North.

Six shows in eight nights - from Winnipeg to Montreal.

It was a grueling schedule. However, none of the hardships could possibly taint the memories Germain has of that faithful week on the road.

“It was magnificent, but it was also a heavy time. We were really working hard,” he recalled.

“Being young guys, just starting out, and we had the crew was fantastic. It was a terrific experience. We couldn’t have been happier with the way we were treated by Ozzy’s band and by his crew and by his management.”

“Queen City Kids” came to fruition in 1969, when Germain and three of his friends decided to form a band.

The four bandmates stayed together for the long haul, eventually being signed to Epic Records.

“We went on the road after that, after we got out of high school, and started planning our career to greatness,” Germain chuckled.

Following the release of their debut album in January of 1981, the group was enjoying the perks of steady work. Things kicked into overdrive in late July of that year – as Osbourne’s tour marched towards Winnipeg.

A faded poster from the venue lists Osbourne’s name in his trademark gothic font. Right below reads “Special Guests: Queen City Kids.”

Ozzy Osbourne An advertisement listing Ozzy Osbourne's performance in Winnipeg, Man. on July 20, 1981. The special guests listed include Regina's "Queen City Kids."(Courtesy: ozzy.com/Mike Pujol)

The group’s openings in Winnipeg and Toronto are remembered in great detail by Germain.

“Maple Leaf Gardens at the time, was the icon of all places to play in Canada, and we had that show,” he explained. “So that really is the topper of the toppers.”

While Osbourne is now being mourned as a prolific performer and a pioneer of the hard rock and metal subgenres – that legacy was not quite solidified in 1981.

“He had to fight as a solo performer. He was out there, and people still wanted him to be Black Sabbath … and they didn’t want to hear Queen City Kids songs,” Germain recalled, laughing. “They really were not there to hear us, and they weren’t really there to hear Ozzy in his new form.”

Some shows were far more hostile than others, with Germain recalling the band having to perform a shortened set in Montreal.

“Nothing but Black Sabbath was going to be even okay that night,” he explained. “So, we did a short show and got out of there fast, because you couldn’t turn them around.”

Ozzy Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne pictured at the Newcastle City Hall in Newcastle, England on Sept. 17, 1980. (Courtesy: ozzy.com/Mike Pujol)

To make matters worse, the night before his performance in Montreal, Osbourne’s hotel room was robbed in Hamilton, according to Germain.

“Everything had been stolen out of his room, all his clothes, everything he owned, was gone,” he explained. “I heard that it was a tough show for him. He actually, at that point, wrote a letter to the people in Montreal, got published in the newspaper I think, that he would come back to Montreal and do a better show, because he was so disappointed – and it showed what a pro he was.”

Osbourne would eventually make good on that promise, performing at the city’s St. Denis Theatre.

There was no rest for the wicked however, as Germain and his bandmates immediately left Montreal following their set and travelled across the country to open for April Wine in Vancouver.

“We drove 72 hours after the Montreal show, straight through to get to Vancouver and do our show that night. It was another memorable moment,” he told CTV News.

In a career that’s allowed Germain and his group to rub shoulders with legends such as Joan Jett, Blue Oyster Cult and Rush, the drummer says his brief experience with Osbourne during his transition to a solo artist has definitely given him a lot to talk about in the decades since.

“It’s a great memory … I’ve talked to so many people about Ozzy over the years, and just, he’s so well-known,” he said.

“He’s just unbelievably well-known and you get to have a point in common with just about everybody, as far as them liking Ozzy.”

Ozzy Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne and company performing at the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ont. on July 27, 1981 (Courtesy: ozzy.com/Mike Pujol)