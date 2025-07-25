‘Star Wars’ creator George Lucas to hit Comic-Con for first time

An attendee dressed as a Darth Atroxa from Star Wars poses during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

San Diego, United States -- Comic-Con kicked off Thursday in California, with expectations running high among devoted fans keen to catch a glimpse of George Lucas at his first-ever appearance at the convention.

Warriors, princesses, pirates, wizards, and all manner of costumed characters flooded the streets of San Diego on the first day of an annual event that has become one of the world’s biggest celebrations of pop culture.

“I waited for this the entire year,” said 17-year-old Samantha, who came dressed as the pink Dino Ranger.

“It’s like Christmas for me!” added the young woman, who had traveled from Florida specifically to see panels for the shows “Miraculous” and “Hazbin Hotel.”

Other fans couldn’t wait to enter the exhibition hall to hunt for memorabilia.

“I just come here for shopping because I like looking at whatever people like to sell,” fan Jack Schmidt -- dressed as Bonolenov Ndongo from the anime “Hunter x Hunter” -- told AFP.

“I’m mainly looking for Pop! Funkos this year, because I’m starting to build my collection,” he said, referring to Japanese-style figurines.

Comic-Con began holding events in San Diego in 1970, as a low-key and rather niche huddle, but has now grown to an annual get-together that attracts 130,000 people eager to hear behind-the-scenes tidbits from Hollywood stars and from directors unveiling their latest projects.

This year’s edition will be marked by the presence of legendary filmmaker Lucas, who has never visited the convention before despite Comic-Con culture being deeply rooted in his “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” franchises.

In a session on Sunday set to be moderated by Queen Latifah, Lucas will discuss the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art with Mexican director Guillermo del Toro and Oscar-winning artist Doug Chiang, who has shaped the iconic “Star Wars” universe for decades.

The museum, scheduled to open in Los Angeles next year, will be dedicated to illustrated narratives and will house the Lucas archive.

“Nearly five decades ago, Star Wars made one of its earliest public appearances at our convention, along with a booth featuring (comic book artist) Howard Chaykin’s now legendary Star Wars poster as a promotional item,” said David Glanzer, Chief Communications and Strategy Officer.

“Now, to have Mr. Lucas... is a true full-circle moment. His lifelong dedication to visual storytelling and world-building resonates deeply with us and our community.”

Alien, Predator, and the End of the World

Marvel Studios will have a smaller presence at the convention this year, skipping its eagerly awaited annual presentation in Hall H.

According to Variety, changes to the premiere of the new “Avengers” installment complicated logistics for the studio, whose cast is currently filming in Britain.

But the absence didn’t discourage fans who filled the coveted Hall H for its first panel with the cast of Disney’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

With a sneak peek at the second season, which arrives in December, and news about cast additions for the confirmed third season, the panel moderated by comedian Timothy Simons delighted the massive audience.

“Season two is epic,” said executive producer Dan Shotz. “We are fighting incredible monsters. It is so massive and we cannot wait for you guys to see it.”

Author Rick Riordan announced via video that the third season, based on the third book in his series, will feature Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie playing siblings Nico and Bianca di Angelo, children of Hades.

Hall H on Friday will host the world premiere of the pilot episode of the prequel “Alien: Earth,” directed by Noah Hawley and slated to hit streaming platforms in August.

The series takes place a couple of years before the events depicted in Ridley Scott’s 1979 film “Alien,” offering an expansion of the venerated franchise.

Another fan favorite that will have its moment in the spotlight is “Predator: Badlands,” with a panel Friday set to include director Dan Trachtenberg, who revitalized the brand with “Prey” (2022).

On Saturday, award-winning actor Ryan Gosling and directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (behind the new “Spider-Verse” trilogy) will present their “Project Hail Mary,” which is due in theaters next year.

The film, based on the book by Andy Weir (“The Martian”), follows Ryland Grace (Gosling), a former science teacher who wakes up on a spaceship to discover he’s on a mission to save the Earth.

Comic-Con runs until Sunday, July 27.

By Paula Ramon, AFP