Julia Garner says Madonna feature biopic is ‘supposed to still happen’

Julia Garner is offering an update about a project following the life of Madonna in which she is set to appear as the Queen of Pop herself.

Garner reportedly became attached to the biopic in 2022 but ever since, details about its status have been sparse. But on Monday, Garner said that the project is “supposed to still happen” while she appeared on the latest episode of the “SmartLess” podcast.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Madonna, who cowrote and has been tapped to direct the biopic, according to Variety, for comment.

The biopic was announced in 2022 but has met some ups and downs during the development stage, with Madonna pausing work on the project to embark upon her Celebration Tour in 2023.

Garner, currently starring in “Fantastic Four: First Steps,” didn’t offer any explanation on her end for why the project has been in development for so long, other than saying that “anything that’s great… I feel like it takes a long time.”

Garner told the podcast’s hosts – her former “Ozark” costar Jason Bateman, along with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes – that she “grew up listening to Madonna” and channeled that for her audition.

The audition process for the role was reportedly grueling and very competitive, with other actresses including “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie, Florence Pugh, and Anne Winters all vying for the role. Auditioners were said to learn choreography and participate in hourslong dance sessions.

On the podcast on Monday, Garner acknowledged that she danced in front of and even sung with Madonna as part of her tryout for the role.

“I kind of just thought, okay, what would Madonna do?” Garner said of her mentality heading into her audition. Madonna would, she said, “convince you that she deserved to be in this room.”

Garner added that she “owned it.”

“And I was kind of like, you can take it or leave it. But if you leave it, if I leave, then that’s on you. And if you take it, great,” she said. “That kind of mentality. And work the room, literally work the room.”

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN